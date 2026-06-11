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Pakistan Economic Survey 2025-26: GDP Grows 3.7%, Remittances Hit Record $41 Billion Ahead of Budget 2026-27

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Pakistan Economic Survey 2025-26: GDP Grows 3.7%, Remittances Hit Record $41 Billion Ahead of Budget 2026-27
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