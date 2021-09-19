Pakistan provides another batch of edibles to Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds

PESHAWAR: Pakistan on Sunday provided more humanitarian assistance comprising of basic food items to Afghanistan as the country suffers from food insecurity in the wake of a Taliban takeover, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, 17 trucks laden with edibles were handed over to Afghan authorities through Torkham border by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), under an initiative by the government to provide assistance to the neighbouring country on a humanitarian basis.

The FPCCI said that the trucks carried 65 tonnes of sugar, three tonnes of pulses, 190 tons of flour, 11-ton cooking oil, and 31-ton rice.

The FPCCI chairman said that a Pak-Afghan cooperation forum was established to help the people of the country. “We have also managed the transportation of 32-ton flour, six-ton cooking oil and two ton of medicines through a C-130 plane,” he said.

On September 10, the second C-130 aircraft loaded with humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan landed in Kandahar.

Pakistani’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan from his official Twitter handle said that another C-130 aircraft sent by Pakistan with relief goods has reached Kandahar.

Days back, the first C-130 plane carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan had arrived in Afghanistan. The aid included 10 tonnes of flour, 1.5 tonnes of ghee and a large quantity of medicines.

The Foreign Office spokesman had said that relief supplies had been sent to the Afghan people on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was received by Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at Kabul Airport.