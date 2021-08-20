Pakistan embassy in Kabul arranges more evacuations of locals, foreigners

KABUL: The Pakistani ambassador to Kabul Mansoor Ahmad Khan has Friday arranged an evacuation plan for at least 350 people in Afghanistan in two Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) planes wherein, ARY News reported.

The prospected evacuees include foreign nationals, Afghan locals and the Pakistanis that are willing to leave the country after the Taliban’s Kabul takeover earlier this week.

In a set of tweets earlier today, the ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan posted video of a Philipino who thanked Pakistani efforts of helping people evacuate and arranging for flight operations even as countless people scramble.

“Pakistan Embassy Kabul is arranging the evacuation of 350 foreign nationals, Pakistanis & Afghans on two special flights by PIA,” said the diplomat in another tweet today as the flights are being operated later today for the purpose of flying out people.

“Embassy has made arrangements at our own compound.”

"Embassy has made arrangements at our own compound."

Earlier than this, the ambassador also said that the Embassy in Kabul had sent “another 20 Pakistanis including women & children from Kabul to Pakistan via Torkham”.

He said they were assisted and facilitated by the officials until their journey conlcuded.

"Two Embassy officials helped them cross into Pakistan in a safe manner."

“Two Embassy officials helped them cross into Pakistan in a safe manner.”