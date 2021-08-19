Pakistani ambassador visits former Afghan president Hamid Karzai

KABUL: Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan has Thursday called on former Afghan president Hamid Karzai at his residence where they were joined by the head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah as well, ARY News learned.

Pakistani diplomat Mansoor Ahmad Khan only returned to Afghanistan last night in special flight to Kabul after instructions from the prime minister. He paid a visit to former Afghan leadership where they discussed regional political affairs and security situation.

Tweeting the development, the ambassador said, “Called on former Afghan President Hamid Karzai & Dr. Abdullah Abdullah. Had constructive discussions on efforts for lasting stability in Afghanistan.”

Separately endorsing, former president Hamid Karzai also tweeted from his official handle the development today.

داکتر عبدالله عبدالله ریس شورای عالی مصالحه ملی و حامد کرزی ریس جمهور پیشین قبل از ظهر پنجشنبه با منصور احمد خان سفیر پاکستان ملاقات کردند.

در این ملاقات در مورد اوضاع جاری کشور و پروسه سیاسی همه شمول دارای مشروعیت ملی و بین‌المللی صحبت بعمل آمد. pic.twitter.com/GxBNr4VLiM — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) August 19, 2021

It said, “The current situation in the country and the inclusive political process with national and international legitimacy were discussed at the meeting.”

Earlier, federal information minister Fawad Charudhry also tweeted in the Afghan security situation backdrop.

Pakistan’s commendable evacuation efforts are continuing PIA has again resumed its operations today up till now we have evacuated 1100 personnel from Kabul,Ambassador @ambmansoorkhan is back in Kabul, PM @ImranKhanPTI has directed all officials in Kabul to facilitate this effort — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 18, 2021

He confirmed the evacuation operations and the return of Pakistani diplomat in Afghanistan.