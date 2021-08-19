Thursday, August 19, 2021
Pakistani ambassador visits former Afghan president Hamid Karzai

KABUL: Pakistani ambassador to Afghanistan has Thursday called on former Afghan president Hamid Karzai at his residence where they were joined by the head of High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah as well, ARY News learned.

Pakistani diplomat Mansoor Ahmad Khan only returned to Afghanistan last night in special flight to Kabul after instructions from the prime minister. He paid a visit to former Afghan leadership where they discussed regional political affairs and security situation.

Tweeting the development, the ambassador said, “Called on former Afghan President Hamid Karzai & Dr. Abdullah Abdullah. Had constructive discussions on efforts for lasting stability in Afghanistan.”

Separately endorsing, former president Hamid Karzai also tweeted from his official handle the development today.

It said, “The current situation in the country and the inclusive political process with national and international legitimacy were discussed at the meeting.”

Afghanistan crisis: PIA evacuates 1,100 people from Kabul

Earlier, federal information minister Fawad Charudhry also tweeted in the Afghan security situation backdrop.

He confirmed the evacuation operations and the return of Pakistani diplomat in Afghanistan.

