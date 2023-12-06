Pakistan ends free electricity facility for DISCOs, GENCOs officers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has ended free electricity units for the DISCOs and GENCOs, WAPDA and NTDC officers, effective from December 1, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a notification issued by the power division, it was stated the federal cabinet had approved monetisation of free electricity units admissible to the employees of Wapda, ex-Wapda companies, including distribution companies (Discos), generation companies (Gencos), National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) and Power Information Technology Company (PITC).

According to the notification, 17 to 21 officers of the power companies will get a utility allowance instead of free electricity units from now onwards.

The notification further said the grade-17 employee of Discos and Wapda, who are allowed 450 units per month, would now be paid its cost at Rs15,858 per month

Simultaneously, the officers of DISCOs from 18 to 21 will get monthly utility allowance of Rs21,996, Rs37,594, Rs46,922 and Rs55,536, respectively.

Meanwhile, 17-grade officers of GENCOs will likely receive a monthly utility allowance of Rs 24,570, sources said.

The GENCO officers of 18 grade will receive Rs 26,460 monthly instead of 700 free electricity units.

The GENCO officers from grades 19 to 21 will now receive monthly utility allowances of Rs42,720, Rs46,992 and Rs55,536, respectively.

The power division notification further stated that the employees of WAPDA, GENCOs, DISCOs and NTDC will now have to pay their monthly electricity bills.