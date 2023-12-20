Pakistan eschews bloc politics, says COAS Asim Munir

During the interaction, COAS General Asim Munir put across perspective of Pakistan on regional security, transnational terrorism and the importance of maintaining strategic stability in South Asia.

The army chief highlighted that Pakistan desires to broaden bilateral engagement with the US through long-term multi-domain partnership.

He said Pakistan made unparalleled contributions and sacrifices in its enduring fight against terrorism “and will continue to fight till the logical end, in line with the aspirations of people of Pakistan”.

COAS General Asim Munir stressed upon the need for resolution of the Kashmir Issue as per the aspirations of the people of Kashmir and the United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

“Kashmir is an internationally accepted dispute and no unilateral action can alter the nature of this dispute against the wishes of millions of people of the area,” he added.

The COAS also emphatically highlighted the immediate need for ending the sufferings in Gaza, provision of humanitarian assistance and implementation of two-state solution for enduring peace in the region.