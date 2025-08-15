Pakistan establishes diplomatic relations with Micronesia — Visa free for Pakistanis

NEW YORK: Pakistan and the Federated States of Micronesia, an island nation in the western Pacific Ocean, formally established diplomatic relations at a ceremony in New York on Friday.

Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and his Micronesian counterpart, Ambassador Jeem S. Lippwe, signed a joint communiqué to formalise ties. The signing ceremony, held at Pakistan’s Mission to the UN, was also attended by diplomats from both sides, including Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Usman Jadoon.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad noted with satisfaction that the establishment of relations coincided with Pakistan’s Independence Day anniversary.

He said the new ties would pave the way for cooperation in areas such as human resource management, capacity building, and climate change, while also strengthening collaboration at the UN, particularly on international peace and security. He further pointed out that Pakistan was the 100th country with which Micronesia had established diplomatic relations.

In his remarks, Ambassador Lippwe expressed his pleasure at the start of a new chapter in bilateral relations, stating that he was privileged to be representing his country at the formal start of a journey of friendship and partnership with Pakistan.

He thanked Pakistan for its support in facilitating the opening of UN offices in Micronesia and conveyed his congratulations on Pakistan’s Independence Day.

He said that he looked forward to working closely with his Pakistani counterpart to strengthen the bond of friendship.

Before the ceremony, both the Ambassadors held a brief meeting during which they discussed possible areas of cooperation, both bilaterally as well as at the UN.

Notably, Pakistani citizens do not require a visa to travel to Micronesia, which offers visa-free access to citizens holding Pakistani passports.