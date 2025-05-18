Visa-Free countries for Pakistani travelers in 2025

Pakistani citizens who are planning international travel and are in search of destinations that do not require visa, have several visa-free countries offering access to Pakistani citizens holding Pakistani passports to enter.



Pakistani travelers have an option to visit 32+ countries who do not require visa to enter their territory without requiring a visa, according to global residency and citizenship data. These destinations extend across Africa, Oceania, and Asia, offering various international travel opportunities.

Here are the names of some visa-free countries for Pakistanis which include Barbados, Burundi, Cambodia, Cape Verde Islands, Comoro Islands, Cook Islands, Djibouti, Dominica, Guinea-Bissau, Haiti, Kenya, Madagascar, Maldives, Micronesia, Montserrat, Mozambique, Nepal, Niue, Palau Islands, Qatar, Rwanda, Samoa, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sri Lanka, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Timor-Leste, Trinidad and Tobago, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.

Travelling to visa-free countries lets Pakistani citizens to discover new destinations without the annoyance of getting a visa earlier.

Pakistani traveling to several visa-free countries can have benefits like cost saving, ease of travel, tourism & cultural exchange, strengthening diplomatic ties, and getting education.

However, Pakistani travelers are advised to always check the entry requirements before they plan their trips, including permitted duration of stay, and purpose of travel.

As requirements to different destinations vary.

Read More: Canada Work Visa Requirements, Protectorate Fees; Complete Guide



Pakistani citizens seeking employment in Canada must get a work permit, also known as a Canada work visa. This visa lets foreign nationals work in Canada for a specific period under some specified conditions.



Types of Canada Work Visas

Open Work Visa – This visa lets foreign nationals choose any employer to work with in Canada. Employer-Specific Work Visa – This visa limits foreign nationals to work with a single employer who has secured the necessary authorization.

According to reports, open work permits are often available to spouses and dependent children of skilled workers, graduates from certain Canadian educational institutions, and other eligible individuals.