Pakistan lauds EU Parliament members for highlighting HR abuses in Occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Saturday welcomed a letter from 16 European Parliament members to the European Union (EU) Commission on the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir, ARY NEWS reported quoting the Foreign Office (FO) spokesman.

Spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that they welcome a letter from the president and vice president to the EU commission that highlighted human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Global censure and condemnation of egregious violations of human rights in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) continue. https://t.co/zl9WwQrcft — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) July 30, 2021



Despite the propaganda, the criticism and condemnation over Indian atrocities in the occupied territory are continuing, the spokesman said and added the violations have multiplied and even UN Security Council has debated the matter thrice since the illegal act committed on 05 August 2019.

He said that the Office of the UN High Commissioner has released two reports in 2018 and 2019 and had called for an independent investigation into the human rights violations.

Read More: INDIAN FM REMARKS ON FATF VINDICATES PAKISTAN’S STANCE: FOREIGN OFFICE ‎

The foreign office said that they have raised the human rights violations in occupied Kashmir at global forums constantly and India could not neglect the demands of the global community.