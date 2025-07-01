Pakistan exported rice worth $3.203 bln in FY 2024-25

Pakistan exported over 5.544 million metric tons of rice valued at $3.203 billion during the 11 months of FY2024-25, as compared to the exports of 5.5.593 million metric tons worth of $3.628 billion of the corresponding period of the last year.

During the period from July-May, 2024-25, the rice exports decreased by 11.71 per cent as compared to the exports of the same period of the last year, according to the data of the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, the exports of Basmati Rice grew by 1.03 per cent as 761,702 metric tons of the above-mentioned commodity, worth $781.934 million, were exported as compared to the exports of 679.100 metric tons valued at $773.984 million in the same period of the last year.

Read more: Pakistan’s rice exports see 35.40pc growth in 5 months

In the last 11 months of the current financial year, the country earned $2.441 billion by exporting about 4.783 million tons of rice, other than the Basmati rice, as compared to the exports of $2.854 billion last year.

It is worth mentioning here that food commodities valued at $6.748 billion were exported from the country during the last 11 months of the current financial year as against the exports of $6.825 billion of the same period of the last year.