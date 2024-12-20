Pakistan’s rice exports see 35.40pc growth in 5 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rice exports increased by 35.40 percent during the first five months of the current fiscal year (2024-25) in comparison to the exports of the same period last year.

According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), more than 2.377 million metric tons of rice, including basmati rice and other types, were exported between July and November 2024, valued at $1.515 billion. This is in contrast to the 1.721 million metric tons that were exported during the same period last year, valued at $1.119 billion.

Exports of basmati rice increased by 34.64 percent in the final five months of the current fiscal year, totaling 370,282 metric tons of the commodity valued at $386.116 million, compared to 244,664 metric tons and $286.778 million during the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the country earned $1.129 billion by exporting rice other than basmati in the last five months of the current financial year as compared to the exports of $832.523 million in the same period of the last year.

In comparison to the 1.476 million metric tons shipped during the same period previous year, more than 2.006 million metric tons of rice other than basmati rice were exported during the first five months of the current fiscal year.

In comparison to the exports of the same period previous year, the exports of other rice increased by approximately 35.67 percent over the July–November period.

Compared to the same period last year, the country’s food group exports increased by 19.58 percent in the first five months of the current fiscal year.

During the period from July-November, 2024, food commodities worth $3.155 billion were exported as compared to the exports of $2.638 billion of the same period of the last year.

On the other hand, the food group imports into the country during the period under review decreased by 11.13 per cent and it was recorded at $2.977 billion as against the imports of $3.350 billion of the corresponding period of the last year.