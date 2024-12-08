web analytics
Pakistani rice exports in Saudi Arabia market up by 25pc

RIYADH: Pakistani rice exports to Saudi Arabia’s market have seen a 25% increase, with exports reaching $4 billion in 2024.

The quality of Pakistani rice has gained significant popularity among Saudi consumers.

As per details, the exporters are optimistic that rice exports are likely to rise to $4.5 billion by 2025. Pakistani rice exporters are working on strategies to strengthen their position in the Saudi market.

The Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistani Business Council praised the quality of Pakistani rice. Pakistan remains committed to solidifying its presence in the Saudi rice market.

Efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are yielding results as Pakistan has historically achieved $4 billion from the exports of rice.

Read more: Pakistan earns $4 bln in rice exports in 2024

As per details, Pakistan has achieved a historic milestone in rice exports, generating $4 billion in revenue through the facilitation of the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council).

According to SIFC official Shahjehan Malik, the target for rice exports in the upcoming fiscal year has been set at $5 billion.

Malik stated that a comprehensive strategy will be developed, focusing on the research of modern seeds and the promotion of standardized agricultural practices.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s Basmati rice plays a crucial role in global partnerships due to its high quality in the international market. During the fiscal year 2024, Pakistan exported over 6 million tons of various rice varieties.

