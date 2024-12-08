Pakistani rice exports in Saudi Arabia market up by 25pc

RIYADH: Pakistani rice exports to Saudi Arabia’s market have seen a 25% increase, with exports reaching $4 billion in 2024.

The quality of Pakistani rice has gained significant popularity among Saudi consumers.

As per details, the exporters are optimistic that rice exports are likely to rise to $4.5 billion by 2025. Pakistani rice exporters are working on strategies to strengthen their position in the Saudi market.

The Chairman of the Saudi-Pakistani Business Council praised the quality of Pakistani rice. Pakistan remains committed to solidifying its presence in the Saudi rice market.

Efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are yielding results as Pakistan has historically achieved $4 billion from the exports of rice.

