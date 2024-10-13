Pakistan earns $4 bln in rice exports in 2024

As per details, Pakistan has achieved a historic milestone in rice exports, generating $4 billion in revenue through the facilitation of the SIFC (Special Investment Facilitation Council).

According to SIFC official Shahjehan Malik, the target for rice exports in the upcoming fiscal year has been set at $5 billion.

Malik stated that a comprehensive strategy will be developed, focusing on the research of modern seeds and the promotion of standardized agricultural practices.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s Basmati rice plays a crucial role in global partnerships due to its high quality in the international market. During the fiscal year 2024, Pakistan exported over 6 million tons of various rice varieties.

