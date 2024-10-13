Pakistan earns $4 bln in rice exports in 2024

Efforts of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) are yielding results as Pakistan has historically achieved $4 billion from the exports of rice.
Meanwhile, the country’s export of goods soared by 10.54% to reach $30.64 billion, compared to the previous year.
While exports increased, imports saw a slight decrease of 0.84%, dropping from $55.19 billion to $54.73 billion, a positive sign for economic growth.
A significant highlight was the 20% increase in meat and meat product exports, which reached $512 million, the highest level ever recorded. The SIFC and the Ministry of Commerce played a crucial role in opening new markets for meat exports in Jordan, Uzbekistan, Lebanon, and Egypt.