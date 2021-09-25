Pakistan exports 1,500 locally-manufactured 4G smartphones

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan exported 1,500 more locally manufactured 4G smartphones to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood said on Saturday.

“It is heartening to see that within a short period of time, Pakistan has become a 4G Smartphone exporter,” he said in a statement.

Razak congratulated a local firm for “playing an integral role in this process and exporting their first batch of 1500 locally manufactured smartphones to UAE”.

“Its a small beginning for the company but a significant milestone for Pakistan’s mobile phone industry,” he said.

ALSO READ: AFTER SMARTPHONES, SAMSUNG TO MANUFACTURE TVS IN PAKISTAN

On August 15, Abdul Razak Dawood announced that the country has exported its first ‘made in Pakistan’ consignment of 4G mobile phones to the Middle East.

“It’s a great day for Pakistan’s exports as Inovi Telecom has just exported the first consignment of 5,500 “Made in Pakistan” 4G mobile phones to the Middle East. We hope that this will be the beginning of an era of high value-added exports from Pakistan,” he tweeted.