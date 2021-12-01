Pakistan’s exports rises by 33% in November: Abdul Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s export increased by 33 per cent in the month of November, announced Adviser to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Wednesday.

In his tweet, Abdul Razak Dawood said that Pakistan’s exports during the month of November increased by 33% to a historic monthly high of $2.903 billion as compared to $2.174 billion during the same period last year, while the target for the month was $2.6 billion.

Dawood further said that during the first five months of this current fiscal year, Pakistan’s exports increased by 27 per cent to USD 12.365 billion as compared to USD 9.747 billion during the same period last year.

