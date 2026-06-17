Pakistan extends airspace ban on Indian aircraft until July 24

KARACHI: Pakistan has extended its airspace ban on Indian civilian and military aircraft for another month, until July 24, according to a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) on Wednesday.

The previous extension was set to expire on June 24.

“Pakistan airspace is not available for Indian-registered aircraft and aircraft operated, owned, or leased by Indian airlines or operators, including military flights,” the NOTAM stated.

India and Pakistan have kept their airspaces closed to each other’s airlines since late April 2025, when tensions escalated following a deadly attack in the Pahalgam area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Meanwhile, Air India Group recorded a loss of more than $2 billion in the 2025–26 fiscal year, according to shareholder Singapore Airlines’ annual report. India’s second-largest airline has been grappling with operational disruptions caused by the Iran conflict and Pakistan’s ban on Indian carriers from using its airspace.

Singapore Airlines (SIA), which owns a 25% stake in Air India, reported that the Indian carrier group posted losses of 3.56 billion Singapore dollars (approximately $2.8 billion) for the 12 months ending March 31, 2026.

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Reuters had previously reported that Air India was expected to post an annual loss exceeding $2.12 billion.

The losses mark another setback for Air India, which has been forced to reduce numerous international flights in recent months, affecting the airline’s turnaround strategy under the Tata Group.

In a report accompanying SIA’s disclosures, auditor KPMG noted that management had identified “indicators of impairment” in its Air India investment, citing challenging operating conditions and heightened geopolitical uncertainty.

Air India, which is not publicly listed in India and has yet to file its earnings with local regulators, declined to comment. In the previous fiscal year (2024–25), the airline reported a standalone loss of $415 million, while consolidated losses, including budget carrier Air India Express, stood at $1.13 billion.