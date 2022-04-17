Pakistan extends time for transportation of Indian wheat, medicines to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has decided to extend by two months the time for transportation of Indian wheat and lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan via Attari-Wagah border crossing on a humanitarian basis.

The Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement said that the extension manifests Islamabad’s sincere efforts towards addressing the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

The Government of India recently requested an extension in the time period to complete the transportation process.

The Pakistani government had in November 2021 allowed, as a special gesture to the Afghan people, the transportation of 50,000 MTs of wheat and life-saving medicines as humanitarian assistance from India to Afghanistan via Wagah border on exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes.

The time period granted for transportation of the humanitarian assistance expired on March 21.

All the modalities will remain the same as earlier communicated to the Indian side. The High Commission of India in Islamabad has been informed of the decision in this regard.

