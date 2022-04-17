‘Desire peaceful ties’: PM Shehbaz Sharif pens letter to Modi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has written a letter to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi expressing his desire for peaceful ties with the neighbouring country, ARY News reported, quoting sources familiar with the development.

The letter came in response to the Indian prime minister’s letter wherein he had felicitated Shehbaz Sharif on becoming the prime minister.

In his reply, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan desires peaceful ties with India. Pakistan wants resolution of all the outstanding issues, including that of Kashmir, he maintained.

Modi had written a letter to his Pakistani counterpart a few days ago and conveyed that India desires constructive ties with Pakistan.

In a Twitter message on April 11, the Indian prime minister congratulated Shehbaz on his election as the prime minister of Pakistan and said India desires peace and stability in the region.

“Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people,” he tweeted.

In response to his tweet, PM Shehbaz Sharif said, “Pakistan desires peaceful & cooperative ties with India. Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let’s secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people.”

