Pakistan condemns Afghan Taliban attack on innocent civilians in Bajur

BAJUR: The Afghan Taliban government carried out a cross-border mortar attack on civilian areas in Bajur on Monday afternoon, resulting in casualties and property damage, said Minister of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan, Atta Tarar.

According to Atta Tarar, the attack deliberately targeted residential areas, damaging homes and killing four innocent civilians, while a five-year-old child was critically injured. The deceased have been identified as brothers Sajid, Ayaz, Riaz, and Moaz.

Local residents strongly condemned the attack, expressing outrage against the Afghan Taliban government. Minister Tarar said the assault was carried out in coordination with the terrorist group Fitna-ul-Khawarij and described it as a cowardly and deliberate strike on civilians, which constitutes a serious violation of international law and fundamental human rights.

He added that the Pakistan Armed Forces are actively responding, targeting Taliban positions and infrastructure with precise and forceful operations. These countermeasures come after terrorists suffered significant setbacks on multiple fronts due to ongoing military operations.

Minister Tarar emphasized that Pakistan will continue to take appropriate and strong action to protect its citizens and ensure such attacks are met with decisive responses.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan Attaullah Tarar said that the security forces have killed 684 combatants of the Afghan Taliban regime as well as the Fitna Al Khawarij during Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

Providing a summary of Afghan Taliban regime and Fitna Al Khawarij’s losses at 16:00 hours, the minister said as many as 252 posts of theirs had been destroyed, while 44 others were captured during the operation.

He said that over 912 Afghan operatives were injured during the Operation Ghazab lil-Haq (Righteous Fury).

Around 229 tanks, armoured vehicles, and artillery guns have also been destroyed during the operation, he added.

The minister noted that around 70 terrorists and terror support locations across Afghanistan were also targeted by air, effectively.

On night March 14/15 Pakistan Armed Forces targeted military installations including terrorist hideouts of Afghan Taliban and Fitna al-Khawarij.

In these attacks, Pakistan’s forces also destroyed technical support infrastructure and equipment storage facility, in Kandahar, that was being used by Afghan Taliban and terrorists against innocent Pakistani civilians.