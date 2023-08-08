Pakistan far behind other countries of region: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal said that Pakistan is far behind other countries of the region, ARY News reported.

Addressing a ceremony of Champions of Reforms Network in Islamabad today, he said the continuity of national development plans is vital for the progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that unfortunately, successor governments abandon the development projects initiated by their predecessors on political grounds.

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal emphasized on transferring ownership of Pakistan’s development agenda from the government to the people of Pakistan to ensure sustainable development in the country.

He said this tendency of discontinuing the development projects of the previous governments should be stopped.

He said this goal can only be achieved by giving ownership to Pakistan’s professionals, corporate sector, academia and civil society, which will put a pressure on the future government to continue national development projects in the best interest of the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif called for a charter of economy and democracy for the sake of continuity of policies and for the prosperous future of the country.

He stressed that a charter of economy and democracy would ensure continuity in policies, irrespective of change of governments, as had been pursued by different countries of the world.