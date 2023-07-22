PM Shehbaz reiterates call for national unity on ‘charter of economy’

LAHORE: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif once again called for a charter of economy and democracy for the sake of continuity of policies and for the prosperous future of the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing a ceremony to award laptops to talented students of Danish Schools System, the prime minister regretted that the false allegations of thefts and corruption had divided the nation and spread venom.

PM Shehbaz said during the past 15 months of the coalition government, they had faced issues like floods, price hike and IMF agreement but he had never witnessed such a bitter divide in the society throughout his life.

The prime minister said that in different parts of the world, elections were being held, but the worst divide which had been created in Pakistan, had destroyed the country’s progress and prosperity.

He stressed that a charter of economy and democracy would ensure continuity in policies, irrespective of change of governments, as had been pursued by different countries of the world.

The prime minister called upon all to realise the issues confronted by the country.

Terming the agreement signed with International Monetary Fund (IMF) as ‘a breather for the country’, he stressed that they should convert it into an opportunity, adding that it was also a moment of introspection for all.

“They should bury their differences and become one and if they decide it, then nothing could hinder the country from moving on the path of progress and prosperity. We have to resolve to equip young generations with the latest education especially the poor and deprived classes,” he added.

The prime minister maintained that Pakistan was blessed with natural resources, but these could not be fully explored rather the country had paid huge amounts on litigation abroad.

PM Shehbaz said the disparity among different segments of society was not permissible in the country conceived by Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The prime minister congratulated the students on their success and said they owed their success due to their talent and hard work and the dedication of their teachers, management and the provincial government’s support.

The prime minister recollected that when Dansih schools were established, they had faced stiff resistance from different quarters.

Today Danish schools, had become a model institutions for the those students who could not afford expensive private education, he added. The prime minister vowed to construct similar projects across the country if came to power after the upcoming elections.

Earlier, different students narrated their success stories and expressed their gratitude to the prime minister for enabling them to pursue their studies at Danish Schools.

On the occasion, the prime minister also distributed laptops and cheques among the outstanding students.