PM Shehbaz directs to expedite rescue operation in flood-hit areas

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday condoling the loss of lives and property in rain and flood-related incidents in different areas, directed the authorities concerned to accelerate the rescue operation in the affected areas.

He also expressed grief over an incident of a car being swept away carrying a man and his daughter in floodwater in a housing society in Islamabad, and directed that all possible measures should be taken for their rescue.

The prime minister, in a statement, instructed the provision of urgent medical aid to those injured in such incidents.

He ordered the National Disaster Management Authority to ensure constant coordination with the provincial governments and relevant departments for their facilitation.

He stated that immediate relief should be provided to the affected people and that all necessary preparations should be made in advance to deal with any untoward situation in the coming days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also instructed the National Highway Authority and Frontier Works Organisation to expedite the restoration work of highways and link roads affected by floods.

Read more: Fresh rain spell begins in Islamabad/Rawalpindi

He prayed to Allah Almighty for peace for those who lost their lives in floods and other related incidents and expressed sympathies for the bereaved families.

It is important to note here that rescue teams retrieved five bodies of tourists who, along with others, went missing in flash floods triggered by cloudburst at Babusar Top in Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to reports, torrential rains triggered destructive flash floods in Chilas, sweeping away more than 15 tourist vehicles. Rescue teams have recovered five bodies and rescued four individuals.

The operation to locate the remaining missing tourists continues.

Spokesperson for the Gilgit-Baltistan government, Faizullah Faraq, confirmed that efforts to locate the missing are ongoing. He noted that nightfall had earlier hampered rescue activities.

Over 200 stranded tourists have been rescued by local residents and authorities, while residents of Thak Babusar have offered more than 100 shelter in their homes.

All hotels and guest houses in the city have been opened free of charge for tourists.

Authorities have urged travelers and tourists to avoid non-essential travel. In the Diamer region, 20 locations on the Babusar Road and Silk Route have been rendered impassable, with approximately 8 kilometers of infrastructure severely damaged.

The Gilgit-Baltistan government has initiated the distribution of ration packs and tents in affected areas.