RAWALPINDI: Pakistan security forces neutralised 10 terrorists of Indian sponsored Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij in a joint operation in Balochistan, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting Inter-Services Public Relations.

As per details, security forces are continuing operations against the terrorist nexus of Indian sponsored Fitna al Hindustan and Fitna al Khwarij in different parts of Balochistan to weed out remnants of terrorists and their facilitators.

In last 48 hours, security forces conducted multiple intelligence-based area sanitization and targeted operations in District Surab and District Mastung of Balochistan, during which ten terrorists were killed.

During the conduct of these operations, security forces effectively engaged the terrorist locations, killing seven terrorists in District Surab.

Whereas three terrorists were killed and two female Suicide Bombers, along with facilitator, were also apprehended in District Mastung belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna al Hindustan.

Read more: Fitna Al-Hindustan terrorists shot dead innocent labourers in Quetta: Security sources

Weapons, ammunition and improvised explosive devices used by terrorists were also recovered from the terrorists.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored terrorist found in the area. Relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by the Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.

Before this in June, Pakistan security forces killed 17 Indian sponsored “Fitna Al Hindustan” terrorists during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in different areas of Balochistan.

The military’s media wing said that, post-train incident on 24 May 2026, Security Forces conducted series of intelligence based operations in Mastung, Nushki, Zehri, Khuzdar and Ketch districts of Balochistan province.

During the conduct of these operations, own troops effectively engaged multiple terrorist locations. Following intense and fierce exchanges of fire, seventeen terrorist belonging to Indian-sponsored Fitna-al-Hindustan were gun down, giving a significant blow to the terrorist networks operating in these areas.