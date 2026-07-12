Terrorists shot dead innocent labourers in Mashkhel area of Quetta

QUETTA: Five innocent labourers were shot dead in a terrorist attack in the Mashkel area of Washuk, police reported according to ARY News.

According to the police, all the victims hailed from various areas of Punjab. The terrorists opened fire while the laborers were working at local shops.

The bodies of the deceased are being sent back to their ancestral hometowns, police added.

The terrorists fled the scene after committing the crime. Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Shahid Rind, the spokesperson for the Balochistan Chief Minister, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it highly condemnable. He added that the provincial government has taken notice of the attack.

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