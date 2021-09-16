Pakistan’s fuel prices still lowest in region: Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday defended the recent hike in fuel prices, saying that Pakistan’s fuel prices are still lowest in South Asia, ARY News reported.

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said that prices have increased in the country as Pakistan is importing fuel from the international market.

He said the real success of the PTI government is that the income of 75 per cent populace of the country has increased remarkably.

The federal government on Wednesday increased the price of petrol by Rs5 per litre for the next 15 days of September 2021, according to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry.

The government approved Rs5 per litre increase on petrol and Rs5.01 per litre in the price of diesel.

The price of kerosene oil went up by Rs5.46 while the rate of light diesel was jacked up to Rs5.92 per litre.