Khyber operation further strengthens Pakistan’s claim of foreign weapon usage

During an operation in Khyber, Security Forces recovered US-made weapons, further strengthening Pakistan’s claim of foreign weapon usage, which is believed to have been acquired from Afghanistan by various militant groups operating in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing sources.

In the ongoing battle to eliminate terrorism across the region, the Pakistan Army has recently conducted various operations, leading to the recovery of US-made weapons, suspected to have been acquired from Afghanistan.

The recovery of foreign weapons is evident that terrorists have access to the cache of foreign weapons – which was left in Afghanistan by American forces – which seriously jeopardized regional security, especially Pakistan.

Due to the access to this weaponry, a notable increase in terrorism has been observed in Pakistan.

However, in a successful operation on April 24-25 in Khyber, the security forces eliminated three terrorist’s leader including Sohail alias Azmato, Haji Gul alias Zarqawi and recovered US-made M16A4, AK47, and others.

On April 22-23, security forces carried out an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Pishin, resulting in the elimination of three terrorists and the arrest of one injured terrorist, who was identified as an Afghan citizen.

Similarly, on April 6, 2024, security forces conducted an IBO in North Waziristan, resulting in the deaths of two terrorists due to gunfire. The operation also led to the recovery of foreign weapons, including M16, A4, and AK 47 rifles, from the deceased terrorists.

On March 20, terrorists attempted a cowardly attack on the Gwadar Port Authority Complex. However, their plan was thwarted, with BLA terrorists found using American weapons during the attack.

This prompted a retaliatory response from the security forces, who recovered AK47s, M16A4s, grenade launchers, and hand grenades among the seized non-local weapons.

During an operation in North Waziristan on January 29, a terrorist named Nek Minullah was killed, while US-made weapons, including M4 carbine and others, were recovered from him.

On January 22, seven terrorists were neutralized in Zhob, with the recovery of AK47s, M16A2s, and various other weapons. Subsequently, on January 19, two terrorists were eliminated in Miranshah, and non-local weaponry was confiscated. Continuing into December 31, three terrorists were taken down in Bajaur, leading to the seizure of US-made M4 carbines and other arms. On December 29, a cache of weapons, including AK47s, M4 carbines, and ammunition, was retrieved from terrorists killed in Mir Ali.

These weapons, reportedly utilized by the BLA, were employed in attacks on Noshki and Panjgur FC camps in February 2022, as well as on Zhob Garrison in July 2023.

The presence of US-arms in Pakistan prompts serious questions regarding their purported non-utilization within Pakistani territory.

As reported by the Euro-Asian Times, American weaponry is also being used for terrorism in Pakistan. While the report of Pentagon stated that the United States supplied a total of 427,300 military weapons to the Afghan army. However, during the American withdrawal, around 300,000 of these weapons was left behind in Afghanistan.