Pakistan gets closer to resumption of Europe flight operations

KARACHI: The meeting of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to discuss the ban on the Pakistani airlines’ operation to Europe concluded on Thursday, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A high-level delegation of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) headed by the CAA secretary briefed the European agency in Brussels on the measures related to the restoration of flights by Pakistani airlines to European countries, sources said.

The delegation departed for the country following the conclusion of the meeting that is likely to result in the announcement of a decision later this month, they added.

The meeting began on May 14 and continued till May 16 in which the Pakistani delegation apprised the EASA regarding the measures taken to restore the flight operations to Europe.

The delegation will brief the authorities on the minutes of the meeting after arriving in the country.

Last month, DG CAA Khaqan Murtaza said that EASA is likely to lift restrictions on Pakistan after the safety review board meeting.

If this occurs, PIA flights to Europe and the UK will resume after a prolonged hiatus, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that in November 2023, an EASA team visited Pakistan to assess various aspects of the CAA and PIA, including licensing, flight safety, flight standards, and airworthiness.

EASA had imposed a ban on the flight operations of the national flag carrier following a PIA plane crash in Karachi in May 2020.