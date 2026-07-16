Pakistan gets highest benefit from GSP+ scheme, EU report says

ISLAMABAD, July 16: Pakistan remained the biggest beneficiary of the European Union’s GSP+ scheme, according to the latest GSP report released by the European Union, ARY News reported.

The report said Pakistan used the GSP+ facility for 95.1 percent of its exports to the European Union in 2024, the highest among all beneficiary countries.

According to the report, Pakistani exports worth 7.1 billion euros received GSP+ benefits during 2024, making Pakistan the largest exporting country under the scheme.

The report also noted Pakistan’s progress in different areas. It said Pakistan approved important rules for the implementation of the anti-torture law. New laws were also passed in Balochistan and Islamabad to stop child marriage.

The European Union also acknowledged Pakistan’s decision to reduce the scope of the death penalty. It also mentioned Pakistan’s ratification of the ILO Protocol against forced labour and steps to bring informal workers into the formal economy.

The report further recognised Pakistan’s policy measures to fight corruption.

However, the report said challenges still remain in judicial independence, freedom of expression and media freedom. It also said Pakistan needs to take more steps to end violence against women, child labour and forced labour.

The report said all GSP+ countries, including Pakistan, will have to apply again under the new GSP system in 2027. Current beneficiary countries will be given a transition period until the end of 2028.

According to the report, natural disasters also affected the pace of GSP+ reforms in Pakistan.

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