Pakistan gets its first electric vehicle charging station

KARACHI: The first fast-charging machine for electric vehicles has been installed in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

CEO LIBRA Charging Hub Abdul Haseeb Khan said that small electric vehicles would be charged at Rs2,000 while large vehicles would be charged Rs 4,000. He said due to the increase in fuel prices, electric technology is being promoted in vehicles.

Speaking on the occasion, Siemens CEO Markus Strohmeier said that these electric cars were new to Pakistan, the inauguration here today is a big step, now people can get their electric vehicles charged by spending two to three hours at the charging station.

On this occasion, Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab said that electric vehicles are suitable for those who are worried about inflation and it is also an environmentally friendly process.

Administrator Karachi said that we are also moving towards renewable energy, along with savings, there are many other benefits. “We need to make up our minds, such charging stations can be a source of savings,” he said.

“I offer Siemens and LIBRA to identify locations in the city. We can build stations under a public-private partnership,” he said.

