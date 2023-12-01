Pakistan gets lightning detectors from China

China has gifted Pakistan with meteorological detectors that provide early warning of lightning, which will protect the people of Tharparkar from loss of life and property.

According to Director General of the Meteorological Department Mehr Sahibzad Khan, China has given 25 weather detectors worth US$1 million to Pakistan free of charge. The Chinese equipment will be able to predict lightning events in time.

Mehr Sahibzad Khan says that weather detectors are being installed all over the country, a radar with a range of 14,000 km is also being taken from China, the new equipment will timely identify natural disasters due to climate change.

Dozens of people have been killed in the Tharparkar district during the last few years, especially in 2019 when several dozen people and hundreds of cattle were killed in one such lightning strike incident.