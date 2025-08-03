Pakistan govt issues tender for 100,000 metric tons sugar import

The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has issued a new tender for the import of 100,000 metric tons of sugar, officials confirmed.

According to TCP, the new tender is scheduled to be opened on August 11.

Sources revealed that a previous tender had also been issued for sugar import, in which four companies had submitted their bids. However, due to higher quoted prices, the earlier tender is likely to be cancelled.

Reportedly, the price quoted in the previous tender for imported sugar was Rs. 227 per kilogram.

Earlier, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressed reservations over Pakistan’s decision to offer tax exemptions and subsidies on imported sugar, warning that such measures could jeopardise the ongoing $7 billion loan program.

According to official sources, the IMF opposed the government’s plan to provide a subsidy of Rs55 per kilogram on imported sugar, which is expected to arrive in Pakistan at a cost of Rs249 per kg.

The international lender has also rejected the Pakistan government’s justification that the import falls under “food emergency” measures.