Caretaker govt reaffirms commitment to ‘combat smuggling’

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Saturday reaffirmed the interim government’s commitment to combat smuggling vigorously, regretting that smuggling was being carried out under guise of Afghan Transit Trade, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after second session of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), the interior minister noted that a collaborative anti-smuggling campaign, involving federal and provincial law enforcement agencies, has been initiated to prevent the illegal trafficking of various goods, including currencies, fertilizers, sugar, and wheat.

Furthermore, Minister Bugti revealed a comprehensive strategy for repatriating refugees to their respective countries.

The objective is to significantly increase refugee registration rates from 38 percent to an impressive target set at 98%, with the assistance of NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority).

Sarfraz Bugti reaffirmed the government’s dedication to maintaining peace and stability.

He underlined the successful past efforts in combating terrorism and stressed the government’s resolve to prevent any individuals or groups from pursuing any agenda through firearms and violence.

Earlier, Caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar directed the customs authorities and law enforcement agencies to strictly curb the smuggling of sugar, petroleum products, urea, agricultural products and other items.

During a meeting, PM Kakar was briefed on the situation of smuggling of different items across the country, especially in the border areas, and about the steps taken for stopping the menace.

The meeting was told that 10 additional check posts of law enforcement agencies were notified to curb smuggling in Balochistan.

The caretaker prime minister instructed that an inter agency report should be prepared about the officers involved in this act in the province.

He directed strong departmental action against the officers involved in smuggling in Balochistan and award of exemplary punishment to them.

The premier further said the smuggling of petroleum products was reducing revenue and putting pressure on the country’s foreign exchange reserves.

PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar also said he would chair a weekly meeting to review the performance of institutions and to curb the menace of smuggling.