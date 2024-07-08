Govt reveals plan about internet shutdown during Muharram

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday reviewed a security plan for ensuring peace and order during Muharram across Pakistan with focus on requests to shut down internet, ARY News reported.

The meeting reviewed security situation in all provinces including Azad Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad.

The meeting also decided to ban the use of drones in processions and assemblies from 1st Muharram to 10th (Ashura).

It was also decided that the decision to shut down the internet and mobile phone will be taken in consultation with the respective provinces in the context of security concerns.

“Citizens face problems due to internet or mobile phone outages”, said Mohsin Naqvi adding a decision in this regard needs to be made according to the ground facts and security situation.

Federal, Provinces, Azad Kashmir will provide all possible support for peace in Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad and the needs of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan and provinces will be met related to public order.

He instructed to prepare advance plans for rallies and gatherings in view of rains while ordering of strict checking at entry and exit routes. He said that processions and gatherings should be monitored through cameras and the code of conduct should be enforced.

He ordered Security of mosques, imambargahs and other places of worship should be given full attention.

Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Azad Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad IGs Police and Interior Secretaries briefed on public peace plan during Muharram.

Federal Secretary Interior. Federal Secretary Religious Affairs. Chairman CDA. IG Islamabad Police also attended the meeting along with the top officials of the Ministry of Interior and law enforcement agencies.

The Punjab government had asked the federal government to suspend access to social media from 6th to 11th of Muharram to control the spread of misinformation and hate material.

The provincial government had requested on the basis of intelligence reports suggesting that attempts could be made to disrupt peace in some areas.