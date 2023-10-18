Govt vows ‘conducive environment’ for general elections

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi on Wednesday said that fundamental responsibility of the incumbent government was to provide a ‘conducive environment’ for general elections and monitor the electoral process, ARY News reported.

The information minister made these remarks during separate meetings with PML-N leader Mussadiq Malik and PPP leader Syed Akhunzada Chattan. Issues of mutual interest including upcoming general elections were discussed.

نگران وفاقی وزیر اطلاعات مرتضیٰ سولنگی سے مسلم لیگ (ن) کے رہنما مصدق ملک اور پیپلز پارٹی کے رہنما سید اخونزادہ چٹان کی الگ الگ ملاقاتیں ملاقاتوں میں آئندہ عام انتخابات سمیت باہمی دلچسپی کے امور پر تبادلہ خیال ہوا pic.twitter.com/hdslBchDtI — Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) October 18, 2023

The minister said that peaceful transfer of power was topmost priority of the caretaker dispensation. He assured both the leaders that caretaker government would ensure that elections were conducted in fair, transparent and impartial elections.

Last month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.

The electoral body was under immense pressure from the political parties regarding the announcement of the election date.

A day earlier, it was reported that Caretaker government’s ministers had contacted the PTI leaders to bring a conducive atmosphere for the upcoming elections.

“These contacts aimed at creating conducive political environment for general elections,” according to sources.

“Caretaker federal minister for information Murtaza Solangi held a meeting with PTI leader Shafqat Mehmood a few days back,” sources said.

According to caretaker government sources, PTI leader said, “we want reconciliation but everyone have to play their role.

“We are contacting all political parties including the PTI,” government sources said.