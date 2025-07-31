Pakistan approves green building code for new constructions

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet of Pakistan has officially approved the project Green Building Code Pakistan, marking a revolution in Pakistan’s construction standards.



The approved code will be applied to all buildings having four or more floors, aiming to enhance energy efficiency, environmental sustainability and climate resilience. This significant code has been developed by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) for sustainable development.

The use of the Green Building Code Pakistan is a vital aspect of modern construction practices, endorsing sustainability and reducing environmental impact.

Integrating passive solar strategies alongside green roofs can improve energy efficiency and ease within buildings. Additionally, the execution of environmentally friendly lighting helps to lower energy consumption. Moreover, it further contributes to a low environmental impact.

The incorporation of renewable energy sources into building design not only supports ecologically sound practices but also promotes energy independence.

Lastly, utilising Building Information Modelling (BIM) optimises building operations, allowing for better planning and resource management throughout the lifecycle of a building.

Following the completion of this initiative, the Rainwater Harvesting Code (RWH-BCP-2023) has also been permitted.

According to this code, commercial and industrial buildings are required to install systems for rainwater collection, filtration, and reuse.

These sustainable construction standards are created to combat Pakistan’s growing water shortage and reduce dependence on municipal water supplies.

Both codes are consistent with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and show Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s vision for a cleaner, greener Pakistan.

After extensive discussions and consultations with the provincial and federal stakeholders, the Ministry of Science and Technology, under Minister Khalid Hussain Magsi and Secretary Sajid Baloch, commanded the development.

The Green Building Code Pakistan is now contractually binding under PEC Bye-Laws and will be implemented nationwide.

Experts call it a turning point for sustainable construction standards in Pakistan, committing to better urban air quality, reduced energy consumption, and enhanced quality of life for citizens.