Afghan govt ‘receives’ body of terrorist killed in Pakistan

Afghan government on Monday received body of a terrorist killed in Pakistan, ARY News reported, citing rescue sources.

As per details, Luqman Khan son of Kamal Khan, resident of Khost district of Afghanistan, was killed during an operation by Pakistan security forces on February 6.

Earlier, Afghanistan also received body of Ahmed Ilyas son of Badhis’s Vice-Governor, Moulvi Ghulam Muhammad killed in Dera Ismail Khan.

The handover of terrorists bodies to Afghanistan, is a clear evidence that Kabul is trying to disturb peace of Pakistan.

On November 26, last year, Pakistan security forces thwarted an infiltration attempt at the Pak-Afghan border and killed three terrorists.

Read more: Security forces foil infiltration bid at Pak-Afghan border, kill three terrorists

“On night 25/26 November, the movement of a group of khwarij, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in general area Hassan Khel, North Waziristan District” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate the PAk-afghan border, resultantly, three Khwarij were killed.

ISPR said, “Pakistan has consistently been asking Interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border”.

“Interim Afghan Government is expected to fulfil its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by Khwarij for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan” It added.=

“Security Forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its borders and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country”, the ISPR said.