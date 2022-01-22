Pakistan has entered decade of sustained growth: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Saturday Pakistan has entered a decade of sustained growth.

Taking to Twitter, the finance minister Shaukat Tarin said, “Moving on with the structural changes, inclusive growth and policy actions, Bloomberg has also recognised that Pakistan has entered the decade of sustained growth.”

He said the next ten years will help reduce income disparity, increase employment and improve human development.

“For the third consecutive time, Pakistan stood in the top 3 in Economist normalcy index,” Tarin maintained, adding that no other country has achieved this feat in the world.

“The same is reflected in the revised GDP growth of 5.37% in FY21, the second best in last 14 years,” he said.

On Jan 20, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that the last year witnessed the second-fastest growth in the country and led to an increase in the per capita income of Pakistanis by US$200 to US$1666.

Federal minister Asad Umar shared that last year saw a record wheat and potatoes production that stood at 27.5 million tons and 5.9 million tonnes [against a target of 4.3 million tonnes] respectively.

