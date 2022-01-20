Thursday, January 20, 2022
type here...
HomeBusiness
Web Desk

Pakistan ranks second on Economist normalcy index: Asad Umar

test

ISLAMABAD: The global normalcy index of the Economist has ranked Pakistan second in the world that measured recovery and opening up of society and economy post-COVID-19.                                                             

This was stated by Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar from his Twitter handle. Sharing the index report Umar said Pakistan was 3rd in the first evaluation and number one in the second.

He said Pakistan is the only country in the world to be among the top 3 in all three rankings.

Read more: Inflation to decline in coming days, says PM Imran Khan

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said the inflation was a temporary phenomenon that would start coming down in a few days.

Addressing a launching ceremony of the National Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Policy, the prime minister said that there is inflation in the country but the steps taken by the incumbent government to mitigate inflation would show positive impacts in the coming days.

Comments

Web Desk

More Stories

Latest Posts

LATEST NEWS

Comments

ARY PLATFORMS

CORPORATE

Get The App

ARY Networks

COPYRIGHT © 2022 - ARYNEWS.tv. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.