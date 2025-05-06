Bilawal Bhutto rejects Indian allegations of linking Pakistan to Pahalgam attack

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman and former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Tuesday strongly refuted allegations linking Pakistan to the recent Pahalgam attack, stating unequivocally that Pakistan has no connection to the incident and stressing that the country is itself a victim of terrorism.

Speaking on a motion regarding India’s provocative actions following Pahalgam incident, Bilawal said, “Pakistan has never been involved in any act of terrorism. We have consistently condemned terrorism in all forms.”

He criticized India’s state-sponsored terrorism in occupied Kashmir, asserting that atrocities against Kashmiris have reached alarming levels.

Bilawal reiterated that if India truly wants to eliminate terrorism, it must grant Kashmiris their right to self-determination and end its brutal oppression in the region.

He went on to accuse India of making terrorism an instrument of its foreign policy and highlighted that Pakistan has repeatedly exposed India’s involvement in destabilizing activities within Pakistan.

He also termed India’s suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty a crime against humanity.

Commenting on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s response, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the PM has challenged India to allow an independent investigation into the Pahalgam incident, underscoring Pakistan’s position of transparency.

Expressing regret over India’s belligerent posture, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan’s restraint should not be taken as its weakness. He said our armed forces are vigilant, resolute and prepared.

Our skies are guarded, our borders are sealed by our valour and our nation stands united to respond to any aggression, he added.

He said the people of Pakistan are not made to kneel and that they have the resolve to fight as they love freedom.