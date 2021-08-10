Pakistan hasn’t progressed as it was supposed to: PM amid Karachi visit

KARACHI: I’m glad the country is advancing in science and tech fields but it is not at the pace it was supposed to be, Prime Minister Imran Khan said in his address Tuesday to Karachi Shipyard’s ship lift and transfer system inauguration during his day-long visit the port city, ARY News reported.

PM Imran Khan congratulated the shipyard authorities for launching the ship lift and transfer system in the address after he inaugurated it.

He said he grew up as this country grew older and he is glad for contributing to efforts in reinstating Pakistan to its potential glory. Pakistan is at last again progressing, however, it lapsed in recent years, the PM Imran khan said.

He said the country resorted to crutches instead of self-reliance and this meant we became negative in the balance of payment. When you have the resolve to stand on your feet, you get divine help, the PM said.

PM Imran Khan to speak on Karachi uplift plan in day-long visit today

Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in the metropolis for his day-long dash wherein he shall chair a session over the Karachi Transformation Plan progress at the Karachi Port Trust headquarters and will later rush to Lasbela district for plantation drive inauguration.

The session for the city’s uplift will be held at Karachi Port Trust headquarters, and there he’d be briefed on the newly designed ship lift and transfer system as well.