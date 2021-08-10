PM Imran Khan to speak on Karachi uplift plan in day-long visit today

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to arrive in the metropolis for his day-long dash wherein he shall chair a session over the Karachi Transformation Plan progress and will later rush to Lasbela district for plantation drive inauguration, ARY News reported on Monday.

The session for the city’s uplift will be held at Karachi Port Trust headquarters, and there he’d be briefed on the newly designed ship lift and transfer system as well.

In his visit today, Prime Minister Imran Khan will briefly tour two contiguous districts, Karachi and Lasbela, laying in two different provinces and will address multiple ceremonies and sessions in Karachi and the Hub town.

In Lasbela’s Sonmiani beach, the Prime Minister Khan would call on the plantation drive awaiting his inaugural and join the forestation campaign along the coastal line. He will speak to the ceremony there as well.

Earlier yesterday it was reported that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit will likely unveil the highly-coveted Karachi development package progress and visit Sindh Governor House for a briefing on the province’s performance.

