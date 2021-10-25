Pakistan’s HC calls on Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina

DHAKA: Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui on Monday called on the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and presented her with a photo album of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to Pakistan in 1974, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his Twitter handle, Imran Ahmed Siddiqui said that he conveyed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s message of goodwill and friendship to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the people of Bangladesh.

“Prime Minister Hasina reciprocated her good wishes for the leadership and people of Pakistan,” he said and added that the two sides agreed to further promote bilateral relations between the two countries.

The High Commissioner presented a photo album of late Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s visit to Pakistan in 1974 to attend the OIC Summit and videos of his engagements in Pakistan during the summit.

Prime Minister Hasina thanked the High Commissioner for the gifts. The meeting which lasted for 45 minutes was held in a very cordial atmosphere.

