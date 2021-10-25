Saudi investors may benefit greatly in Pakistani market: PM Imran Khan

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Monday that Pakistan shares deep ties ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the religious and cultural level and is a friend that has always supported us, ARY News reported.

The PM said it in an address to the Saudi-Pak Investment Forum in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, on hte third day of his three-visit in the Kingdom. He noted that Pakistan is a ripe market for businesses and investments to flourish.

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the Saudi companies and entrepreneurs to benefit from Pakistan’s strategic location as well huge investment potential in diverse areas of the economy including housing and construction.

The premier made a particular mention of the mega development projects of Ravi City and Central Business District in Lahore.

The Prime Minister said it is the right time for Saudi investors to benefit from these projects.

The Investment Forum was attended by senior representatives of the leading Saudi companies and entrepreneurs as well as Pakistani businessmen.

We want to take cricket forward with India: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan said earlier today in another event that Pakistan wants to take cricket forward with India.

Speaking at a trade ministry symposium in Riyadh, Prime Minister Khan, who is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit, termed Pakistan’s win against India in their opening match of the 2021 T20 World Cup “historic”.

Also Read: ‘Nation is proud of you’, PM Imran Khan tells Pakistan team after victory

“India and Pakistan can move forward as good neighbours,” he opined, adding that Islamabad desires friendly ties with Delhi. He linked regional peace to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute saying the South Asian region will see peace if India gives occupied Kashmir the right to self-determination in line with the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!