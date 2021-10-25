We want to take cricket forward with India: PM Imran Khan

RIYADH: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday that Pakistan wants to take cricket forward with India.

Speaking at an event, Prime Minister Khan, who is in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on a three-day official visit, termed Pakistan’s win against India in their opening match of the 2021 T20 World Cup “historic”.

“India and Pakistan can move forward as good neighbours,” he opined, adding that Islamabad desires friendly ties with Delhi. He linked regional peace to the resolution of the Kashmir dispute saying the South Asian region will see peace if India gives occupied Kashmir the right to self-determination in line with the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

Talking about ties with the Kingdom, the prime minister maintained Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy fraternal and historical ties. He lauded the incumbent Saudi leadership saying it has placed the Kingdom among developed countries.

He said Pakistan boasts uncountable investment opportunities for Saudi Arab and other countries.

PM Khan with a high-level delegation comprising members of his cabinet arrived in Riyadh on Sunday to participate in the Middle East Green Initiative Summit where he would share his perspective on the challenges faced by developing countries due to climate change.

