Gaza genocide must end, Pakistan tells world at UN Meeting

New York: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Asim Iftikhar, has said that Gaza has effectively become a military zone where civilians can no longer survive, ARY News reported.

While addressing the United Nations Security Council, Asim Iftikhar spoke strongly about the “heart-wrenching brutality” being carried out by Israeli forces in Gaza, saying that women, children, and medical personnel are facing horrific conditions.

He backed the recent briefing given by UN Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher, calling it fact-based and saying that criticism of his account is unacceptable.

Iftikhar stated that over 54,000 Palestinians have been killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes, the majority of whom were women and children. He added that more than 122,000 Palestinians have been injured in the conflict.

He described the psychological trauma being endured by Gaza’s residents as unimaginable, stressing that the situation in Gaza is one of the worst humanitarian crises in modern history. “Words of condemnation are not enough—it is time to act,” he asserted.

Pakistan’s envoy also called for an end to the genocide of Palestinians, stating that Gaza’s medical system has been systematically destroyed. According to Iftikhar, 800 health facilities have been targeted, medical workers have been killed, and hospitals lack fuel to treat patients.

He further revealed that 57 children have died from hunger, and aid convoys are frequently blocked or attacked.

Iftikhar also said that 80% of homes in Gaza have been destroyed, and that Israel has deliberately dismantled water, electricity, and communication systems.

“The destruction of Gaza’s civilian infrastructure and the forced displacement of its population are unacceptable,” Iftikhar concluded, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to the Palestinian cause.

Earlier, Pakistan issued a strong condemnation of recent provocative actions by Israeli authorities and illegal settlers aimed at undermining the religious, historical, and legal status of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Foreign Office described these actions as unacceptable, labeling them a flagrant violation of international law with the potential to further escalate tensions in an already volatile region.

Pakistan urged the international community to uphold the sanctity and historical status of the holy sites and prevent further provocations by Israel.