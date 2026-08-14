Pakistan, Hong Kong sign arrangement on customs cooperation

A virtual Signing Ceremony was held at the Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad, for signing the “Co-operative Arrangement regarding Co-operation and Mutual Administrative Assistance in Customs Matters between Pakistan Customs and Hong Kong Customs.” The ceremony was chaired by Syed Shakeel Shah, Member Customs (Operations), Federal Board of Revenue.

The Cooperative Arrangement provides the Customs Administrations of Pakistan and Hong Kong with a structured framework for enhanced cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in Customs matters. It provides for the exchange of information and intelligence, surveillance of suspected consignments and persons, and mutual assistance in the enforcement of the respective Customs laws of the two sides.

The Arrangement reflects internationally recognized standards of Customs cooperation promoted by the World Customs Organization (WCO) and reaffirms the shared commitment of both Customs Administrations to strengthening Customs enforcement and securing the international trade supply chain.

In his remarks, Syed Shakeel Shah, Member Customs (Operations), warmly welcomed the esteemed representatives of Hong Kong Customs and expressed sincere appreciation for their cooperation and partnership in bringing the Arrangement to fruition. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of the officers from both sides whose diligent work contributed to finalizing the Arrangement.

Read more: Senate Committee proceeds over cigarettes consignment seized by Customs

Syed Shakeel Shah stated that the enhanced cooperation between Pakistan Customs and Hong Kong Customs would go a long way towards fostering a long-term institutional relationship between the two Customs Administrations and enabling them to effectively address emerging challenges in the field of Customs. He emphasized that the Arrangement would contribute to optimal revenue collection and effective trade facilitation.

He further assured Hong Kong Customs of the continued cooperation of Pakistan Customs in all areas pertaining to mutual assistance and collaboration.

Following the signing ceremony, two copies of the instrument were exchanged between the Head of Hong Kong Customs and the Consul General of Pakistan in Hong Kong, formally completing the signing process.

The signing of the Cooperative Arrangement marks an important step towards strengthening bilateral Customs cooperation, enhancing the exchange of Customs-related information and intelligence, and promoting a secure and facilitative international trading environment.