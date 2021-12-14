Pakistan sends more humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

Pakistan on Tuesday provided more humanitarian assistance comprising of basic food items to Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

As per details, seven more trucks loaded with medicines, blankets and edible items were handed over to Afghan authorities at the Torkham border on Tuesday.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Landi Kotal Ashraf-ud-Din handed over the trucks. Afghan authorities thanked Pakistan for providing assistance to Afghan brethren.

On September 10, the second C-130 aircraft loaded with humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan landed in Kandahar.

Pakistani’s envoy to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan from his official Twitter handle said that another C-130 aircraft sent by Pakistan with relief goods has reached Kandahar.

Days back, the first C-130 plane carrying humanitarian aid from Pakistan had arrived in Afghanistan. The aid included 10 tonnes of flour, 1.5 tonnes of ghee and a large quantity of medicines.

The Foreign Office spokesman had said that relief supplies had been sent to the Afghan people on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was received by Pakistani Ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmad Khan at Kabul Airport.