Pakistan receives $2.75 billion from IMF

KARACHI: Pakistan has received $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country has received 2.75 billion US dollars from the IMF as part of the SDR allocation.

#SBP has received US$ 2.75 billion from the IMF, as part of SDR allocation announced by IMF recently. — SBP (@StateBank_Pak) August 24, 2021

With the transfer of $2.75 billion, the country’s foreign exchange reserves have jumped to $27.4 billion.

Last week, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had said that Pakistan would receive $2.75 billion from the International Monetary Fund on August 23.

Shaukat Tarin, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had said that the funds are being given unconditionally to Pakistan that would be transferred to the account of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). He had said that International Monetary Fund was disbursing the funds to the countries for coping with the crisis of the coronavirus pandemic.