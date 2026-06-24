Pakistan imports 306kg of gold in 11 months

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s gold imports declined by 47.79 percent during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2025-26 compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Gold imports during July-May FY2025-26 were recorded at $16.09 million, down from $30.82 million during the same period of FY2024-25.

In quantity terms, Pakistan imported 306 kilograms of gold during the months under review as compared to the imports of 391 kilograms last year, showing a decline of 21.65 percent.

Despite the overall decrease, gold imports posted a significant increase on a year-on-year basis in May 2026. Imports rose by 228.38 percent to $3.04 million, compared with $927,000 in May 2025.

In terms of quantity, the imports of the commodity increased by 125.93 percent, from 9 kilograms in May 2025 to 20 kilograms in May 2026.

Gold prices drop sharply in Pakistan – June 23, 2026

On a month-on-month basis, gold imports grew by 28.33 percent in May 2026 from $2.37 million recorded in April 2026.

In terms of quantity, the gold imports increased by 35.56 percent in May 2026 when compared to the imports of 15 kilograms in April 2026.

Meanwhile, Gold prices fell ‌for a second consecutive session on Wednesday in the international market, hitting a near two-week low, as a stronger U.S. dollar and expectations of higher interest rates pressured the metal, while investors watched for risks to Middle East peace ​since the U.S.-Iran peace talks.

Spot gold fell 1.4% to $4,049.44 an ounce as ​of 1110 GMT, after touching its lowest level since June 11.

“The strong U.S. dollar continues to ​be a headwind for gold, with lackluster investment demand as gauged by ETF holdings, ​not helping,” said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

The U.S. dollar extended a rally to a 13-month high, making bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.