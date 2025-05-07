Schools, colleges to remain closed in Islamabad following Indian attacks

ISLAMABAD: Following the growing tensions between Pakistan and India, the Islamabad district administration has announced the closure of all educational institutions in the federal capital for one day, ARY News reported quoting ICT administration.

According to a notification issued here on Wednesday, in response to rising tensions along the Pakistan-India border, the Islamabad district administration has decided to shut down all educational institutions in the Federal Capital.

It stated that both government and private schools and colleges will remain closed for one day due to security concerns. Officials stated that this decision was made to ensure the safety of students and staff amid the ongoing situation between the two countries.

The notice added that although regular classes will be suspended, examinations scheduled for Wednesday will still be held as planned. Authorities have advised students who are appearing for exams to remain in touch with their respective institutions for any updates or instructions.

The administration further said that the decision applies only to educational activities, and the institutions will resume regular operations based on the evolving security situation.

Islamabad police and local law enforcement agencies are also on alert and monitoring the situation closely.

Officials from the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) confirmed that they have been directed to follow the district administration’s orders. A spokesperson for FDE said that the notification has been shared with all affiliated institutions.

In a late-night press conference, Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Lt. General Ahmed Sharif, confirmed that 26 Pakistani civilians were martyred and 46 others injured following 24 Indian strikes across six different locations in Pakistan.

Accompanied by Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, the DG ISPR revealed that two civilians remain missing, according to preliminary information.

Among the areas targeted were Kotli, where two civilians, including a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old boy, lost their lives after a strike hit Masjid-e-Abbas. A woman and her daughter also sustained injuries in the attack.